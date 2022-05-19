General transfer list of doctors out after long wait

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an inordinate delay, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) has finally come out with a general transfer list of their doctors, but it is alleged that some doctors have been allowed to continue in their incumbent posts due to favouritism. However, the DHS has refused this.

The doctors transfer list under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and DHS were not published despite the draft list being prepared last December. Doctors in the grade of professors, associate professors and assistant professors under DME and consultants, junior consultants and senior consultants under DHS were supposed to be transferred last May, but due to the pandemic, the process got delayed. The doctors under the DME and DHS were peeved with the authorities as they feared that their career advancement promotions were being unduly denied.

“While transfer of 80% of the doctors under DHS have been completed, only 10% associate professors under DME have been initiated”, said a senior doctor to TNIE. Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association has intervened in the general transfer list of doctors under the DHS as one of the doctors was not allowed to be relieved from Chest Hospital. DHS Dr V R Raju told TNIE that due to confidential reasons, the doctor working at the State TB Training and Demonstration Centre cannot be posted at Pulayanarkotta Hospital.

“It is true that there is an issue in the transfer of two doctors working in the Chest Hospital and State TB Centre. We are currently trying to sort out the issue”, said Dr Raju. KGMOA Thiruvananthapuram district president Dr Arun John told TNIE that he had spoken to Dr Vanaja, superintendent, Chest Hospital on relieving the doctor from there. “The Superintendent has informed us that steps would be taken to relieve the doctor at the earliest. A decision will be taken on Thursday regarding this”,said Dr Arun John.