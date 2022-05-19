Harassment case against fuel station manager of Bharat Petroleum 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Venjaramoodu police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a woman employee of a fuel station of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) that she was abused, harassed and denied maternity benefits by the manager.

The police said L Prajitha of Vamanapuram has been an employee of the fuel station in Venjaramoodu since 2017. As per her complaint, she was denied maternity benefits by the manager Martin John, about which she had complained to the company. When the manager came to know about this, she was verbally abused and harassed by him.

He also threatened her to withdraw the complaint. When she refused to do so, the manager harassed her further. The police have registered a case under section 354-A (outraging the modesty of women and harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, Martin said there was no truth in the complaint and he was ready to face the probe as he has evidence to prove his innocence.