New building for private aerospace facilitator at Menamkulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chairman of ISRO Dr S Somanath will inaugurate the newly constructed office and building of Ananth Technologies on Friday. It is touted to be the first private agency in the country committed to aerospace technologies and the integration of satellites.

The new building of Ananth Technologies is coming up at the KINFRA Park at Menamkulam. The inauguration ceremony will be held at 9.30 am. The firm was founded by former ISRO scientist Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri 30 years ago. The Thiruvananthapuram chapter was launched around eight years ago and has been working in a rented building in the city.

An exhibition titled Growing with Space, curated by the director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) Dr V Narayanan, will also be organised at the venue.