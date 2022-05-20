Corporation’s pre-monsoon cleaning drive encounters unexpected block

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation’s ongoing pre-monsoon cleaning drive ground to a halt at Amayizhanjan canal after the fragile retaining wall on either side collapsed into the canal at Sreekanteswaram- Thakaraparambu area. The debris from the wall and dumping of waste in the canal stopped the free flow of water. Since the canal is under the minor irrigation department , the cleaning works need to be done by the department,a corporation sources said.

However, the work is proceeding at a sluggish pace which may lead to flooding of Pazhavangadi and East Fort areas in the event of heavy rain. Though a meeting was convened earlier with the irrigation department to resolve the issue, nothing positive came out of it. The corporation will convene one more meeting with the minor irrigation department to ensure that the Amayizhanjan canal is cleaned within two weeks and to erect a strong retaining wall before the onset of SouthWest monsoon.

Health Inspector ( LSG wing), R Shibu said, “The canal is under the minor irrigation department. So corporation has no role in it. But, Amayizhanjan canal is a major canal in the city so that the cleaning at other drains is also affected because of this. The debris from walls on either side of the canal have been collapsing on the canal for a long time. This affected the easy flow of water in the canal. Moreover, the people are still dumping waste into the canal.If it continues, the canal will become clogged.”

A top corporation official said,“The drains which come under the corporation will be cleaned on a war footing though the works were stopped due to the rain in the last three days. But, the canals under other departments are in pathetic condition and they are unlikely to be cleaned this month.”

An irrigation department source said that the special project being carried out at a total cost of Rs 25 crore is yet to begin. But this project was envisaged two years ago. As part of the project, the cleaning will be done from Kannammoola to Akkulam Lake and construction of retaining walls undertaken to prevent flooding.

Earlier, the corporation had launched a project to clean Amayizhanjan canal. But no lasting solution has been proposed by any authority to restore the internal canal network in the city. Seven years ago, a major cleaning drive was carried out in the canal as part of Operation Anantha. However, the efforts didn’t yield results as household and other kinds of waste were continuously dumped in the canal.