Four missing from child care home, one traced

The Thampanoor police have already alerted Vizhinjam police to trace them.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One boy among the four children who went missing from a child care home in the city on Thursday, was  found later following a search operation by Thampanoor police. Four children, all boys aged 15, were found missing from Don Bosco child care centre around Thursday noon after they escaped bending the grill of the toilet. 

According to Thampanoor police, one of the kids, a native of Vattiyoorkavu, escaped and reached his home, while the other three reportedly went to Chowara near Vizhinjam where one of the boys’ residence is located. The Thampanoor police have already alerted Vizhinjam police to trace them.

