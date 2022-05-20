‘Magical’ children to perform in Singapore

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eldho Kuriakose, 26, who suffers from down syndrome is busy packing his luggage with a checklist in hand. The Ernakulam native, a talented mimicry artist at the Different Art Centre (DAC) of Magic Planet, is preparing for his first international stage performance in Singapore.

A total of 25 special children, including Eldho from the DAC will perform on a global stage for the first time in their life. The team guided by their mentor, magician Gopinath Muthukad, will fly to Singapore on Friday for their performance on May 22. The team is ready for a two-hour-long performance in front of Eric Chua, the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social and Family Development, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore.

The performance titled ‘Empowering With Love’ is an initiative by Muthukad with the support of the Malayali Association in Singapore. The aim is to open opportunities for these youth with disabilities, says Muthukad.

“Their performances will prove to the world how art can improve their life physically and mentally. The team will perform magic, music and other art forms. We will also explain the changes that occurred in these children through the teaching methods of DAC. It is their first grand stage performance after the pandemic,” he adds.

The students between the ages of 18 and 26 have planned dance, music, figure show, mimicry and magic programmes. “This will prove that they are also normal like others. And this aids in stopping society’s misconceptions and discriminations. I am on cloud nine and excited like their parents. The children will travel in an airbus with other passengers for the first time,” says Muthukad.Eldho’s mother, who is accompanying the team, says these opportunities create awareness among other parents of special children.