Ex-panchayat member nabbed for flashing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former panchayat member of Vellanad was arrested on Sunday for allegedly flashing at passengers and hurling stones at a KSRTC bus after he was forced to get down for his indecent behaviour. The arrested is Manikuttan, 57, a resident of Vellanad.

According to Aryanad police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm, when he was traveling in the bus under the influence of alcohol. When a few passengers complained about his misbehaviour to the conductor, Manikuttan flashed at them, following which he was asked to get down from the bus. Enraged by this, he hurled stones at the bus. The conductor suffered injuries on his hand, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Later, Manikuttan was nabbed by the police. The police said he would be produced before the magistrate only after statements are recorded from the complainants.