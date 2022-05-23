STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Four held for possessing 14.5g MDMA

The Valiyathura police have arrested four youths for allegedly possessing 14.5 grams of MDMA.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathura police have arrested four youths for allegedly possessing 14.5 grams of MDMA. The accused are Syed Anwar, 22, Rajkumar, 23, Sujin, 22 and Rayan Ismail, 19, all natives of Bala Nagar. 

According to police, the suspects were arrested after they got down at Kochuveli railway station around 11.30 am on Saturday while coming back from Bengaluru, where they peddled the drugs.  

One gram of MDMA costs around `3,000, they intended to sell the substances at a higher price based on demand, said the police. The arrested were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp