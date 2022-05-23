Four held for possessing 14.5g MDMA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathura police have arrested four youths for allegedly possessing 14.5 grams of MDMA. The accused are Syed Anwar, 22, Rajkumar, 23, Sujin, 22 and Rayan Ismail, 19, all natives of Bala Nagar.

According to police, the suspects were arrested after they got down at Kochuveli railway station around 11.30 am on Saturday while coming back from Bengaluru, where they peddled the drugs.

One gram of MDMA costs around `3,000, they intended to sell the substances at a higher price based on demand, said the police. The arrested were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.