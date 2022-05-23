Preparations on for another round of bypolls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set for another round of local body byelections in the state. The State Election Commission (SEC) has begun preparations to revise the voters' list in 19 local body wards in 10 districts ahead of the byelection most probably to be held by the end of next month.

The byelection will be held in 12 grama panchayat wards, four municipal wards, two block panchayat divisions and one district panchayat division, State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said.

The electoral registration officers of the local body concerned will publish the draft voters list on May 25.

The draft electoral roll will be available in the panchayat/municipality offices concerned and also in village and taluk offices. It will be available on the SEC website www.lsgelection.gov.in

Complaints on the draft voters' list and requests for the addition or removal of names from the electoral roll can be submitted till June 8. The final voters' list will be out on June 18. On May 17, the state poll panel had conducted a by-election to 42 local body wards in 12 districts.