Youth held for stealing laptops from govt offices

The Museum police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing laptops from government offices in the capital.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:06 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing laptops from government offices in the capital. The arrested is Joji, a resident of Narani, Kunnathukal. 

The police said Joji is a computer repair technician and he used to visit government offices for laptop and desktop services. Earlier, a few laptops from Swaraj Bhavan were found stolen and the authorities had filed a complaint.

During the investigation, Joji was revealed to be the culprit and he was under police surveillance. Based on a tip-off, police reached Vikas Bhavan on Saturday where the accused was expected to come for his next theft.  

Upon seeing the police, Joji fled on his motorcycle. However, police chased him and he was eventually caught. On interrogation, Joji revealed that he had stolen many laptops from government offices in the past. The accused was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

