In budget, KTU gives permanent campus priority

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual budget of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has earmarked a major share for setting up of its permanent headquarters at Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram. The university’s board of governors approved the budget with an expected revenue of `566.98 crore and expenditure of Rs 614.72 crore on Monday.

At a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor M S Rajasree, Syndicate member chairman of finance committee P K Biju presented the budget. The university has set aside Rs 60 crore for the construction of its Vilappilsala headquarters, Rs 50 crore for establishing various engineering schools, Rs 30 crore for centres of excellence in research, Rs 20 crore for translational research centres and Rs 19 crore for start-ups and innovation centres.

The varsity has also allocated Rs 3 crore each for career guidance and placement cell, high performance sports training programme and 1,000 student projects for community development interventions in rural regions.

A sum of Rs 10 crore will be spent to set-up a cutting-edge remote examination monitoring system, Rs 5 crore for university-industry joint ventures, Rs 3 crore for online examination system, Rs 2 crore for building engineering fab labs and Rs 1 crore for advanced cloud computing systems.

For diversifying engineering education, Rs 4 crore has been set aside for project-based courses, e-content creation and twinning programmes with foreign universities. Other proposals include Rs 75 lakh for subscribing to writing assistance application to help students prepare professional documents, Rs 50 lakh for a university study centre for technological solutions for natural calamities and Rs 1 crore for various e-governance systems.