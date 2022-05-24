STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In budget, KTU gives permanent campus priority

I19 cr for startups, innovation centres, I3 cr each for career guidance & placement cell

Published: 24th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual budget of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has earmarked a major share for setting up of its permanent headquarters at Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram. The university’s board of governors approved the budget with an expected revenue of `566.98 crore and expenditure of Rs 614.72 crore on Monday. 

At a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor M S Rajasree, Syndicate member chairman of finance committee P K Biju presented the budget. The university has set aside Rs 60 crore for the construction of its Vilappilsala headquarters, Rs 50 crore for establishing various engineering schools, Rs 30 crore for centres of excellence in research, Rs 20 crore for translational research centres and Rs 19 crore for start-ups and innovation centres.
The varsity has also allocated Rs 3 crore each for career guidance and placement cell, high performance sports training programme and 1,000 student projects for community development interventions in rural regions. 

A sum of Rs 10 crore will be spent to set-up a cutting-edge remote examination monitoring system, Rs 5 crore for university-industry joint ventures, Rs 3 crore for online examination system, Rs 2 crore for building engineering fab labs and Rs 1 crore for advanced cloud computing systems.

For diversifying engineering education, Rs 4 crore has been set aside for project-based courses, e-content creation and twinning programmes with foreign universities. Other proposals include Rs 75 lakh for subscribing to writing assistance application to help students prepare professional documents, Rs 50 lakh for a university study centre for technological solutions for natural calamities and Rs 1 crore for various e-governance systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTU
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp