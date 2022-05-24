Seven-year-old beaten up by father, step-mother

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A seven-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by his father and step-mother at the latter’s native place in Idukki. The boy is a resident of Maryanad near Kadinamkulam. The boy’s front tooth was broken in the assault.

Childline officials recorded the statement of the boy after the relatives of the boy’s mother lodged a complaint against the couple - Sinus of Pallithura and his second wife Jennifer of Idukki.

According to relatives, Sinus and his first wife Shiny, a native of Maryanad, were legally divorced two-and-a-half- years ago.

Then Shiny went to work in Canada. Before leaving, she left her son Albin at her house. But two days after Shiny went abroad, Sinus forcibly took the child away. The boy was taken to his second wife’s house in Idukki.

After that the child was regularly beaten up by both of them, even for trivial things. Meanwhile, Sinus’ second wife, Jennifer, said in a statement to Childline that the baby’s front tooth was broken during the beating. Childline also examined the child’s body for signs of abuse.

Meanwhile, the mother’s relatives, who were aware of the abuse, approached the court and got the child released. Sinus then took the child to his mother’s house on Sunday. The injured child was then rushed to Puthenthope Primary Health Centre for treatment. After informing the Childline workers, they reached home and recorded the child’s statement.