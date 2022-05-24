Webinar on ‘Metaverse and its business opportunities’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IT parks in Kerala will host a free webinar on the topic ‘Metaverse and its Business Opportunities’ on Saturday from 11am to 12 noon. The objective of the programme is to draw the attention of techies toward the potential of cutting-edge technology. The programme will cover key information on how to effectively utilise the available technologies, both in business and otherwise, through the metaverse.
