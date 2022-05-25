STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

College of Engineering Trivandrum convocation for three batches from Wednesday

CET, founded in 1939 and affiliated with the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has over 4500 students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses.

Published: 25th May 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Students, placement, Engineering

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The convocation of graduate and postgraduate students of 2019, 2020 and 2021 batches of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) will be held on May 25, 26 and 27 respectively. Earlier, the convocation of the 2019 and 2020 batches was cancelled due to the pandemic.
While Chief Secretary V P Joy will be the chief guest of the event on May 25, Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Higher Education Secretary R Venu will be gracing the event on May 26 and 27 respectively. The ceremony will be held at the Diamond Jubilee Hall of the college.

CET, founded in 1939 and affiliated with the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has over 4500 students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. The college, along with its Alumni Association (CETAA) has taken initiatives in conducting various social services activities. Post flood and Covid-19 relief activities conducted by the college are commendable.

The Pulse Oximeter ideated and developed by the college was also greatly appreciated during the pandemic. Many patent oriented project works are also being carried out in the college. The college also supports research related projects which include collaboration with other government colleges and agencies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp