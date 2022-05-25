College of Engineering Trivandrum convocation for three batches from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The convocation of graduate and postgraduate students of 2019, 2020 and 2021 batches of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) will be held on May 25, 26 and 27 respectively. Earlier, the convocation of the 2019 and 2020 batches was cancelled due to the pandemic.

While Chief Secretary V P Joy will be the chief guest of the event on May 25, Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Higher Education Secretary R Venu will be gracing the event on May 26 and 27 respectively. The ceremony will be held at the Diamond Jubilee Hall of the college.

CET, founded in 1939 and affiliated with the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has over 4500 students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. The college, along with its Alumni Association (CETAA) has taken initiatives in conducting various social services activities. Post flood and Covid-19 relief activities conducted by the college are commendable.

The Pulse Oximeter ideated and developed by the college was also greatly appreciated during the pandemic. Many patent oriented project works are also being carried out in the college. The college also supports research related projects which include collaboration with other government colleges and agencies.