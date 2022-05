Traffic curbs in Capital today for President Kovind’s visit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restriction will be in place in the city on Wednesday and Thursday in connection with the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind. Parking will not be allowed along Airport, All Saints , Chakkai, Pettah, Pattoor, General Hospital, Asan Square, A R Camp, Museum, Vellayambalam and Raj Bhavan roads.

Restrictions on Wednesday from 7.30 pm. Vehicles proceeding from Kazhakootam to the city via bypass road and vice-versa should take deviation at Chakkai flyover and proceed along Eanchakkal, Kothalam road towards Attakulangara. Vehicles coming from Peroorkada should move along Oolanpara, Kochar road, Edapazhanji and SMC road.

Vehicles going from East Fort towards Peroorkada should move along Over bridge, Thampanoor, Panavila Service road, Bakery Junction, Vazhuthacaud, Edappazhanji, Sasthamangalam and Peroorkada road.

Vehicles from Pattom should travel along Kuravankonam, Kowdiar, Ambalamukku, Oolan Para, Sasthamangalam, Edapazhanji and SMC road. Vehicles from Vattiyoorkavu should move along Maruthumkuzhy, Edapazhanji, SMC.

Vehicles from East Fort moving towards Kazhakootam/Kesavadasapuram/Sreekaryam should proceed via East Fort, Thampanoor, Panavila, Bakery Junction, Vazhuthacaud, SMC, Edapazhanji, Sasthamangalam Ambalamukku, Paruthippara and Kesavadasapuram.

Complaints on traffic can be registered on 9497987001 and 9497987002.