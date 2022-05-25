STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trivandrum Tennis Club marks 85th anniversary

The Trivandrum Tennis Club recently celebrated its 85th anniversary.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:39 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Tennis Club recently celebrated its 85th anniversary. It was a celebration of decades of years where the club groomed many talents in the city and state. Speaker M B Rajesh was the chief guest at the inaugural function. He applauded the functioning and development of the club over the past 85 years.

TTC is one of the first indigenously established tennis clubs in India. Rajesh lauded the social commitment of TTC, mentioning the community tennis programme where talented children from the economically weaker sections were trained free of cost.

Princess Gowri Parvathi Bayi gave the keynote address. She took the audience on a journey through the heritage of the club, which was founded by her father, the late Lt Col G V Raja. 

