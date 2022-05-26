Applications invited for guest lecturer post in MG College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mahatma Gandhi College, Thiruvananthapuram, has invited applications for the post of guest lecturer in Russian language. Applicants should have qualifications entrusted by the University Grants Commission as well as those registered under the regional office of the Collegiate Education deputy director. The interview will be held on June 2 at 11am and the applicants should bring the original documents before the principal.