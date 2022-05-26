STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lenin Balavadi to screen award-winning sci-fi film

The science-fiction Malayalam film deals with the intervention of man on natural resources using magical realism.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The film Avasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt, directed by Krishand R K, will be screened at the Lenin Balavadi on May 27 at 5.30 pm. The film won the FIPRESCI Award for the Best Malayalam Film at the recently-concluded International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The science-fiction Malayalam film deals with the intervention of man on natural resources using magical realism. The movie screening is organised by the Banner Film Society. Director Krishand and the cast and crew of the film will be present at the event. 

