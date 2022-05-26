STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

President Kovind to inaugurate national women legislators’ conference Thursday

Women ministers, speakers and deputy speakers from different states will attend the two-day conference to be inaugurated by the President at 12 noon on Thursday.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ram Nath Kovind was accorded a warm welcome in the state capital on Wednesday. President Kovind will inaugurate the National Women Legislators’ Conference-2022, organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Maholsav, on Thursday.  

At the technical area of the airport, the President was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Transport Minister Antony Raju, chief secretary V P Joy, Mayor Arya Rajendran, DGP Anil Kant, Southern Air Command commanding-in-chief air marshal J Chalapathy and district collector Navjot Khosa. Kovind’s wife Savita and daughter Swati accompanied him.  

Women ministers, speakers and deputy speakers from different states will attend the two-day conference to be inaugurated by the President at 12 noon on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the valedictory session on Friday afternoon. This is for the first time that women legislators’ conference is organised at the national level. In the afternoon, the President will leave for Maharashtra. 

On Friday, the President will inaugurate the 125th year celebrations of Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune, Maharashtra. On Saturday, he will address a function ‘One-Nation - One Health System is the need of Hour’ being organised by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp