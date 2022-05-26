President Kovind to inaugurate national women legislators’ conference Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ram Nath Kovind was accorded a warm welcome in the state capital on Wednesday. President Kovind will inaugurate the National Women Legislators’ Conference-2022, organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Maholsav, on Thursday.



At the technical area of the airport, the President was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Transport Minister Antony Raju, chief secretary V P Joy, Mayor Arya Rajendran, DGP Anil Kant, Southern Air Command commanding-in-chief air marshal J Chalapathy and district collector Navjot Khosa. Kovind’s wife Savita and daughter Swati accompanied him.

Women ministers, speakers and deputy speakers from different states will attend the two-day conference to be inaugurated by the President at 12 noon on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the valedictory session on Friday afternoon. This is for the first time that women legislators’ conference is organised at the national level. In the afternoon, the President will leave for Maharashtra.

On Friday, the President will inaugurate the 125th year celebrations of Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune, Maharashtra. On Saturday, he will address a function ‘One-Nation - One Health System is the need of Hour’ being organised by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.