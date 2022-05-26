Zoho Corp to invest Rs 20 crore in Genrobotics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Genrobotics, a successful startup company developing robots for sewer cleaning, has received an investment of `20 crore from Zoho Corp, a global technology company. The investment will be utilized by Genrobotics in its mission to eradicate manual scavenging in India and provide safety and dignity to workers in the sanitation and oil and gas industries. Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), a nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, supported Genrobotics. Genrobotics developed Bandicoot, the world’s first robotic scavenger, which helps clean confined spaces such as sewers, manholes, sewer wells, storm water manholes, oily water sewers and storm water sewers in refineries.

Vimal Govind M K, CEO and co-founder, Genrobotics said Bandicoot is transforming the sanitation and oil and gas industries by offering a viable alternative to the dangerous practice of manual cleaning.

“The investment from Zoho will help us expand our advanced R&D infrastructure, build large-scale production facilities, hire more talents, increase our exports to ASEAN markets and expand our global footprints,” he added.

KSUM CEO John M Thomas said this investment is definitely an encouragement for Genrobotics to explore more possibilities in a thriving deep-tech ecosystem in India. Founded in 2017, Genrobotics is a national award-winning startup and has also developed robot-assisted gait training solution, G Gaiter, for faster rehabilitation of paraplegic patients.