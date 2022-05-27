‘Ente Keralam’ fiesta to begin Friday in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 300 exhibition-cum-sales-cum-service stalls would greet visitors to the ‘Ente Keralam’ fair organised by the state government at the Kanakakkunnu palace ground. The seven-day fair to mark the first anniversary of the government will begin on Friday.

About 15 government departments will put up stalls offering various services. There will be 104 exhibition stalls which will introduce various activities of the government. Other highlights are 150 sales counters, including food courts, by small-scale entrepreneurs, government departments and agencies, offering items at subsidised rates. Entry to the fair is from 10 am to 10pm. Service stalls will be open till 6pm. All stalls are air-conditioned and the entry will be free.

The services provided at the Akshaya Centre’s stall include submission of applications for new Aadhaar cards, correction of name or mobile number in Aadhaar card, Aadhaar registration for children. The facilities at the health department’s stall are registration for unique health ID and the identification card for the differently abled and making corrections in the Covid vaccination certificate. There will be ration card-related services, registration for KSEB’s rooftop solar project, submission of application for new electricity connection, registration or renewal of enrolment with the employment department, ANERT’s services, soil testing by the mobile unit of agriculture department and the facility to check the quality of water, milk and edible oil at the mobile lab of the Food Safety Department.

The revenue department’s stall offers the facility to submit or check the status of the application for assistance from the CMDRF and application for Covid relief assistance. Information on various other services of the revenue department is also available. The food festival offers different tastes – ethnic dishes of Thiruvananthapuram and tribal food. There are food stalls by Kudumbashree, ST Welfare Department, jail department, Milma, fisheries department, KTDC and Meat Products of India.

The food stalls can accommodate a total of 300 people at a time. There will be art and cultural programmes in the evenings. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the fair at the Nishagandhi auditorium on May 27 at 5 pm. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function and Food Minister GR Anil will be the chief guest. Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, V K Prasanth, O S Ambika, K Ansalan, C K Hareendran, M Vincent, V Joy, D K Murali, V Sasi, I B Satheesh, G Stephen, District Panchayat president D Suresh Kumar and District Collector Navjot Khosa will attend the function.