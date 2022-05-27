It takes police’s intelligence to detect iron bits in Trivandrum zoo’s buffalo enclosure

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If one thought the state police’s special branch was only for gathering intelligence from across the state, its personnel were seen engaged in an arduous task at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo recently. Armed with normal metal detectors and deep search metal detectors, they scoured the enclosure of a pair of African Cape buffaloes -- Bindu, 16, and Kumar, 12. They were called in for the special task after iron debris were suspected to be embedded in the soil in the enclosure.

When the zoo authorities realised that it was caused after installing the iron fencing for the enclosure and the pieces couldn’t be detected by the naked eye, they approached ADGP (intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar who deputed his team to retrieve the iron bits with their equipment.

Though the contractor who had installed the fencing removed the iron scrap from the enclosure to the best of his ability, there was debris still embedded in the soil and grass. This led Dr Jacob Alexander, senior veterinary surgeon, to approach Vinod Kumar.

The veterinarian told TNIE that it was a daunting task for the nine-member intelligence team comprising bomb detection and disposal squad to retrieve the iron bits. “On the first day, they came and examined the enclosure. The next day, they came with normal metal detectors and deep search metal detectors for retrieving the iron bits. If the buffaloes had ingested any of these iron pieces, it would have pierced their alimentary canal and heart,” said Dr Jacob.

Vinod Kumar told TNIE that when Dr Alexander called on him at his office, he told the latter initially that he had come to the wrong office. “I had no inkling what Dr Jacob was talking about. But when he explained the situation, I realised that my team could definitely help the animals. My team did a thorough search with the detectors and found wires under the soil,” said Vinod Kumar.