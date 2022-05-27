Thalayezhuth to premiere Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art collective Bhumi Sparsha in association with Bharath Bhavan under the Department of Culture is organising a dance production Thalayezhuth on May 28. The event will be held at Tagore Theatre in Vazhuthacaud at 7pm. The dance production is helmed by young choreographer Kalyani Sarada who will present her debut production in the city.

‘Thalayezhuth’ means fate. It will be a 40-minute performance. Kalyani, who is a Delhi University graduate, sought to learn Bharatanatyam and set out for an exploration of a novel performance. “This production is not a meditation on the questions and philosophies of fate. It’s about the fact that things just happen,” says the choreographer, who is also trained at Attakalari Centre for Movement Arts.

