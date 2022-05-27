STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thalayezhuth to premiere Saturday

The dance production is helmed by young choreographer Kalyani Sarada who will present her debut production in the city.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art collective Bhumi Sparsha in association with Bharath Bhavan under the Department of Culture is organising a dance production Thalayezhuth on May 28. The event will be held at Tagore Theatre in Vazhuthacaud at 7pm. The dance production is helmed by young choreographer Kalyani Sarada who will present her debut production in the city.

‘Thalayezhuth’ means fate. It will be a 40-minute performance. Kalyani, who is a Delhi University graduate, sought to learn Bharatanatyam and set out for an exploration of a novel performance. “This production is not a meditation on the questions and philosophies of fate. It’s about the fact that things just happen,” says the choreographer, who is also trained at Attakalari Centre for Movement Arts.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp