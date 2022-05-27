'Why insult in a sexist way?' BJP leader's 'go home and cook' remark draws ire of women policy-makers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sexist remark against NCP MP Supriya Sule in Maharashtra found angry responses from legislators who participated in the National Women Legislators’ Conference organised by the state legislative assembly on Thursday.

Brinda Karat, CPM leader and veteran parliamentarian, demanded that it was time to formulate a code of conduct that bans sexist comments against women in public life. According to her, sexism in political parties has become rampant.

“We may have our political differences. But let us ensure in Parliament and assembly a code of conduct which has a ban and prohibition against sexist comments against women in public life. Let us come together,” said Brinda.

“If my party leaders speak about a woman leader in a way which is degrading he may be thinking that he is degrading a particular woman leader. But in fact all of us get degraded, democracy gets degraded, public discourse gets completely smashed,” she added.

She was speaking at a discussion on ‘Constitution and women’s rights.’

The controversy erupted when Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil asked Sule to “go home and cook” over the issue of reservation for OBCs in local body elections, on Wednesday.

DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who spoke after Brinda, said she would bring a bill against shaming women in public life.

“Today social media has become a faceless space where you can say anything about women journalists, politicians, writers, speakers and any women in public life. I promise all of you that we will definitely bring a bill against shaming women, against passing derogatory comments on social media, in public platforms about women,” said Kanimozhi.

“People should understand that it will only strengthen us. It is not going to make us shy and run back to cooking if that is what you dream about. We will also teach you to cook,” she added.

Dr Nimaben Acharya and Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, speakers of Gujarat and Uttarakhand legislative assemblies, respectively, spoke about the benefits of women empowerment in public space.

The participants lamented the delay in passing the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament.