eGov Foundation to make online public service delivery easier

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to make the online services platform easier, the state government has decided to adopt the open source technology solution offered by eGov Foundation. A formal agreement was signed with the Foundation to use its DIGIT Platform, already in use in several states and central government offices in the country.

The agreement is to use the platform for building a unified citizen service delivery platform by integrating all the services provided to the public by various government departments. "We have already started integrating different online services on a common platform called 'Sevanam'. This will help the platform to become seamless and highly scalable," said Snehil Kumar Singh, director of Kerala State IT Mission.

"The services offered by various departments would not be affected but the process of availing digital service will become easier for citizens. It will also provide the government officials with smart dashboards with real-time updates for monitoring," he added.

Viraj Tyagi, chief executive of eGov Foundation said that eGov’s mission is to improve the quality of life for citizens by enabling accessible and reliable service delivery.