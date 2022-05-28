STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

eGov Foundation to make online public service delivery easier

In a bid to make the online services platform easier, the state government has decided to adopt the open source technology solution offered by eGov Foundation.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

ecommerce sites, online shopping, etailing

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to make the online services platform easier, the state government has decided to adopt the open source technology solution offered by eGov Foundation. A formal agreement was signed with the Foundation to use its DIGIT Platform, already in use in several states and central government offices in the country. 

The agreement is to use the platform for building a unified citizen service delivery platform by integrating all the services provided to the public by various government departments. "We have already started integrating different online services on a common platform called 'Sevanam'. This will help the platform to become seamless and highly scalable," said Snehil Kumar Singh, director of Kerala State IT Mission.

"The services offered by various departments would not be affected but the process of availing digital service will become easier for citizens. It will also provide the government officials with smart dashboards with real-time updates for monitoring," he added. 

Viraj Tyagi, chief executive of eGov Foundation said that eGov’s mission is to improve the quality of life for citizens by enabling accessible  and reliable service delivery. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp