‘Ente Keralam’ begins with musical evening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thrissur-based band Oorali, the popular contemporary conversational band in the state, entertained the audience on the opening day of ‘Ente Keralam’, the mega exhibition and sales fair organised to mark the first anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. A lineup of cultural engagements has been arranged at the Nishagandhi auditorium till June 2. The evenings in the capital city will be filled with music beats for the next seven days.

Oorali led by Martin John C along with Shaji Surendranath (actor and lyricist), Arjun (percussionist and Carnatic vocalist), Alex (designer) and Sudheesh K U (percussionist, painter and vocalist) staged the performance on Friday. The team performed its folk piece ‘Pattum Parachilum’. Latin American and African musical instruments accompanied the performance. The band, active since 2010, uses music as a way to effuse its ideologies.

On Saturday, the cultural fest will see Sufi concert by popular singer Sameer Bincy. A folk music concert by Kanal Music band from Sasthamkotta is also on the cards. The weekend will also see visual and audio fete titled Sargakeralam. Around 45 artists from Perambra Matha Kalasamithi from Kozhikode will be part of the programme.

On the fourth day, there will be kathak, bharatanatyam and mohiniyattam performances by artists from Thiruvananthapuram Natyaveda College of Performing Arts. Aattam Kalasamithi will also perform fusion music in the event.

The seven-day event will also pay tribute to late poet ONV Kurup with a programme titled ‘Ormakalil ONV’. The music concert will render songs penned by ONV. Playback singers, including ONV’s granddaughter Aparna Rajeev, will perform in his memory. The seven-day gala will conclude with a concert led by music director Gopi Sundar.