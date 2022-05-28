‘Ente Keralam’ mega fair draws large crowd

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Ente Keralam’ mega fair organised by the LDF government as part of the first anniversary of its second term has begun in the state capital. The seven-day fair showcases the products of various entrepreneurs in the district and government services. The Information and Public Relations department and the district administration in collaboration with various departments are leading the events. A total of 150 stalls have been set up as part of the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition-marketing-service fair.

As many as 20 service stalls set up by about 15 departments provide free live services to the public while 104 exhibition stalls introduce the services and activities of government departments to the public. More than 150 marketing stalls and food courts sell products of small entrepreneurs, government departments and agencies at low prices. People can visit the fair from 10am to 10pm and the entry is free. The service stalls will be open till 6pm. Fully refrigerated stalls are there.

There is also an extensive collection of decorative and daily use items. The stalls selling handicrafts and cooking utensils made of organic materials like bamboo, reeds and stalks are attracting a lot of people. Pure coconut oil, honey, mushroom dishes and sweets prepared by small entrepreneurs are being sold at below-market prices. Another attraction of the fair is the mural paintings made on canvas and various decorative products. Balaramapuram handloom, khadi garments and various locally made jewellery are also some of the attractions of the exhibition. The fair aims to encourage entrepreneurs and provide quality products to the public at reasonable prices.

At the Akshaya centre’s stall, the visitors can submit applications for new Aadhaar cards, correct name or mobile number on the Aadhaar card, and also register for Aadhaar cards for children. The facilities provided at the health department’s stall are registration for unique health ID and identification cards for the differently-abled.

The officials will also help make corrections in the Covid vaccination certificates. The fair also provides services related to ration card, KSEB’s rooftop solar project registration, submission of application for new electricity connection, registration or renewal of enrolment with the employment department, ANERT’s services, soil testing by mobile unit of agriculture department and the facility to check the quality of water, milk and edible oil by the mobile lab of the food safety department.

The revenue department’s stall offers the facilities to submit or check the status of the application for assistance from the CMDRF and application for Covid relief assistance. The food festival offers ethnic dishes of Thiruvananthapuram as well as tribal food. Information on other services of the revenue department is available.

