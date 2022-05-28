The more the messier

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pothole-ridden and partially shut down city roads have been making life difficult for residents in the capital. Now, as the schools are set to reopen, the situation is going to be chaotic. Due to ongoing smart road works, many key roads in the core of the city — where the density of the educational institutions is high — are shut down.

Officials say, once the schools reopen, traffic volume is likely to go up by 40 to 50 per cent during peak hours. Managing the traffic, they add, is going to be a herculean task. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) launched the smart road project in February last year. It aims to upgrade 49 km of the road falling under the area-based development (ABD) plan of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

However, the project, which was expected to be completed in 18 months as per the contract, is still moving at a snail’s pace, triggering widespread anger among the residents and motorists. About 40 roads under the civic body have been included in the project, in addition to the 37 km stretch under the Kerala Road Fund Board. Works are progressing at Althara - Thycaud - Killipalam - Attakulangara road, Palayam - Kerala University College road, Killipalam - Attakulangara road and Manaveeyam road.

“Despite several traffic arrangements, even the ministers are struggling to reach their destinations on time,” says M S Venugopal, president of the Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT). “So, should one explain the miseries being faced by the common man? Many accidents are happening every day due to the poor condition of the roads. Without making alternate arrangements, officials have dug open almost every other road in the city. Works are not progressing in a time-bound manner. And the political leadership just don’t seem to care.”

Motorists and workers at the uncovered median near Forest Headquarters.

The area is home to several educational institutions. The median was

destroyed in an accident around five years ago

Venugopal says the works should have been planned better. “Before schools reopen, they could have, at least, filled the potholes with the help of MGNREGA workers,” he notes. With complaints mounting, sources say, the mayor has given an ultimatum to the contractors to make all the roads temporarily motorable before May 30. Will it be done?

‘Herculean task’

With school reopening days away, the traffic authorities are chalking out ways to decongest the roads. “The roads are partially shut down and the traffic is already slow,” says a senior traffic officer. “When the schools reopen, the volume of private vehicles would go up. We have identified busy stretches with schools, where pedestrian crossings would increase.

As some schools do not allow private vehicles on their premises, traffic would slow down in those areas. We will deploy officers and traffic wardens in such areas.” He notes that private vehicles, such as jeeps and buses, that transport students would inevitably be parked in many parts of the city from morning to evening. “This would further hinder traffic.

We have called a meeting with drivers to avoid such issues,” he says. Traffic authorities have also made an awareness video for students about road safety. “The station head officers have called a meeting with the educational institutions to discuss issues. Parents should put pressure on the school authorities to create better arrangements for dropping and picking children,” the officer adds.