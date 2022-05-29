Krishnaswamy’s disciples to offer concert tribute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disciples of late Carnatic musician R Krishnaswamy will come together to pay rich tributes to the Carnatic teacher on his birth centenary on Sunday. A slew of noted Carnatic musicians will gather at Semmangudi Smrithi Mandapam at Bharat Bhavan, Thykadu, on May 29 at 5.30pm to offer a concert tribute to their teacher.

His disciples include C K Revamma, Santha P Nair, K Sumana Devi, Jalaja Varma, B Arundhati, T R Rema, G Bhuvaneswary and Bhama Krishnan. Professor P R Kumara Kerala Varma will inaugurate the function. The commemoration addresses will be delivered by K Omanakutty, Trivandrum V Surendran, S T Arasu and P Ravikumar. B Arundhati and K Premalatha will also speak. Later a concert will be staged. The staff artistes of AIR A L Manjula Rajesh (violin) and Mavelikkara R V Rajesh (Mridangam) will accompany.

