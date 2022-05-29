Middle-aged woman robbed at gunpoint in Thiruvananthapuram; robbers flee with imitation jewelry 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-member gang robbed the earrings of a middle-aged woman after holding her at gunpoint at Kaliyacode near Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the house of Ratheesh who had gone for Sunday mass at a nearby church with his wife. When the incident occurred, Ratheesh's mother-in-law and his two children of age six and four, were present at the house.

Ratheesh said he had gone for prayer by 6.15 am and the robbery occurred almost 45 minutes later.

"We did not close the door of the house when we left for the church. When my mother-in-law woke up, she saw an intruder pulling out things from the cupboard. The intruder had worn a face mask and gloves," Ratheesh said.

"He brandished a gun at the woman and robbed the earrings, which were a cheap imitation of gold. He left the house after hitting the mother-in-law on her back," he added.

Sources said the robbery was committed with the help of another person, who drove the bike.

Kattakkada police have registered a case and started a probe. The police are checking whether the anti-socials from the locality had any role in the incident.