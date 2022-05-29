STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salon owner held for assaulting woman on road, granted bail

 The incident took place on Thursday noon in front of the beauty salon at Sasthamangalam. 

Published: 29th May 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police on Saturday arrested a beauty salon owner who brutally attacked a woman at a public place alleging theft. The arrested is Meenu, a resident of Sasthamangalam.

However, she was granted station bail. A case was registered based on Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code. The police said she was taken into custody and an arrest was recorded. After collecting the statement, she was granted bail as it was a bailable offence.

Shobha, a resident of Maruthamkuzhi’s Sree Chitra Nagar, told the police that a woman, who runs a beauty salon, attempted to remove a gold bangle from her bag in broad daylight alleging that she had stolen the bangle. 

Meenu attacked her in front of Shobha’s daughter and beat her up using her footwear and the video clip of the incident went viral on social media. Shobha said that she went there to pledge the gold for her 11-year-old daughter.

