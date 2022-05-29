STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two convicts sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, fined Rs 1.45 lakh

Court order directed the government to pay compensation to victim Anilkumar’s wife 

Published: 29th May 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:23 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The additional sessions court here on Saturday sentenced two convicts for murdering autorickshaw driver K S Anilkumar at Barton Hill in the capital to rigorous life imprisonment. The two convicts are also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,45,000. 

First accused Jeevan alias Vishnu has been fined Rs 1,05,000 and will not be granted any benefits, including parole for 15 years due to his criminal background. Second accused Manoj will have to pay Rs 40,000. Additional District Judge-IV K Lilly pronounced the quantum of punishment. 

The order directed the government to pay compensation to Anilkumar’s wife under the Victim Compensation Act. Earlier, the court had acquitted third and fourth accused Mary Rajan and Rajesh for want of evidence. The court also directed to register a criminal case against eight witnesses – Ratheesh, who is the brother of Anilkumar, Mathew Ebru, Ponnachan, Ranjith, Johnykutty, Jose, John Paul and Alphonse – who turned hostile during the trial. The order was given based on the arguments made by district government pleader Vembayam A A Hakkeem. 

The 500-page chargesheet, which included 96 witnesses, 107 documents and 142 affidavits, was filed in the court within 118 days by investigating officer and then Museum inspector of police G Sunil. Only two persons were named as accused in the case when the Museum police registered the FIR. Later, the police added two more people who were accused of harbouring the first and second accused. 

