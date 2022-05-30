STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Ente Keralam' mega fair in Thiruvananthapuram draws large participation from public

A scene from a food court set up at the venue of the Ente Keralam mega fair being held in Thiruvananthapuram

A scene from a food court set up at the venue of the Ente Keralam mega fair being held in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'Ente Keralam' mega exhibition fair organised by the state government as part of its first anniversary has drawn large participation from the public. Instant and free government services give the impression of retention in the hearts of the people. 

The guest workers who come to the stall with Awas card registration and other purposes are a testament to the government intervention in all sections of the society. Through comprehensive awareness programmes, each department has won the hearts of the people. The fair is designed to be enjoyable for all age groups, including the model of the Smart anganawadi.

The boating spot of the Department of Tourism, live 'weaving and spinning', pottery making, model prepared by the prison department, exhibition gardens of the Department of Agriculture and the miniature version of the forest prepared by the Forest Department have become favourite spots of selfie-photography lovers.

Each stall ensures public participation in practical learning programmes of the Department of Public Instruction, free self defence training programme of the Kerala Police, game points of the Excise Department and quiz competitions of various departments.

Marketing stalls run by departments and their retailers provide products to visitors at reasonable prices. The demand at the fair is more for handicrafts which are not available in other markets. Another major attraction is food courts.

888 people avail government services

Two days after the opening of the service stalls at 'Ente Keralam' mega fair, 888 people availed the services of the government. About 225 people came to the health department stall for registration of unique health ID and unified identification card for persons with disabilities and correction of errors in the Covid vaccination certificate. 

