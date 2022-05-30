Project to e-tag livestock to be inaugurated today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani will inaugurate the pilot phase of RFID-based animal traceability and e-health management system under e-Samrudha project of the state government in Oamallur panchayat in Pathanamthitta district on Monday.

e-Samrudha is an IT initiative of the animal husbandry department that aims at complete digitisation of the activities and services of the department. Through the RFID project, the department aims to collect data of dairy farmers and livestock.

The benefits of the project include creation of a digital veterinary database, livestock traceability, improved delivery of veterinary services and disease control. Digital University Kerala is the implementing agency of the project. The RFID traceability system has been developed by the Centre for Digital Innovations and Project Development under the university. It is a first-of-its kind project being implemented in the country. As part of it, injectable RFID tags are placed on the base of ear of the cattle. The tags are biocompatible and hence the cattle can be tagged at the time of birth itself.

Once tagged, the RFID can track an animal throughout its life. The officials concerned or the dairy farmers can avail the information transmitted by the RFID tag of each animal using a card reader or a smartphone app. This enables early detection of disease outbreaks and preventive actions can be taken promptly.

The RFID will also help in identifying livestock with better immunity and productivity, whose population can then be increased through artificial insemination process and thereby increase the income of the farmers. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George will preside over the inaugural function. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will deliver the keynote address.

The inaugural ceremony will be followed by a seminar for the department staff on the topic of ‘Scope and Reach of e-Samrudha’. The seminar will be led by E G Prem Jain, joint director of the department, and Ajith Kumar, assistant professor and head, Centre for Digital Innovations and Project Development, Digital University Kerala.

