STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Project to e-tag livestock to be inaugurated today

Animal husbandry dept’s initiative aims to collect data of dairy farmers

Published: 30th May 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani will inaugurate the pilot phase of RFID-based animal traceability and e-health management system under e-Samrudha project of the state government in Oamallur panchayat in Pathanamthitta district on Monday. 

e-Samrudha is an IT initiative of the animal husbandry department that aims at complete digitisation of the activities and services of the department. Through the RFID project, the department aims to collect data of dairy farmers and livestock. 

The benefits of the project include creation of a digital veterinary database, livestock traceability, improved delivery of veterinary services and disease control.  Digital University Kerala is the implementing agency of the project. The RFID traceability system has been developed by the Centre for Digital Innovations and Project Development under the university. It is a first-of-its kind project being implemented in the country. As part of it, injectable RFID tags are placed on the base of ear of the cattle. The tags are biocompatible and hence the cattle can be tagged at the time of birth itself. 

Once tagged, the RFID can track an animal throughout its life. The officials concerned or the dairy farmers can avail the information transmitted by the RFID tag of each animal using a card reader or a smartphone app. This enables early detection of disease outbreaks and preventive actions can be taken promptly. 

The RFID will also help in identifying livestock with better immunity and productivity, whose population can then be increased through artificial insemination process and thereby increase the income of the farmers. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George will preside over the inaugural function.  Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will deliver the keynote address. 

The inaugural ceremony will be followed by a seminar for the department staff on the topic  of ‘Scope and Reach of e-Samrudha’.  The seminar will be led by E G Prem Jain, joint director of the department, and Ajith Kumar, assistant professor and head, Centre for Digital Innovations and Project Development, Digital University Kerala.

Immunity & productivity

  • The benefits include creation of a digital veterinary database, livestock traceability and disease control
  • The tags are biocompatible and hence the cattle can be tagged at the time of birth itself
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp