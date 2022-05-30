Quota subversion: Persons with disabilities cry foul

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Applicants to the UGC-NET in the general category of persons with disabilities (PwDs-General) have alleged that the Central government has breached the provisions in filling the 200 slots reserved for them for pursuing PhD in the state.

The reservation for them has been further divided among community categories like SC, ST and OBC which the Supreme Court has ruled against.Two types of reservation -- horizontal and vertical -- are being practised in the country.

Horizontal reservation is applicable for PwD-General category under Article 16(1) and the vertical reservation is applicable for community categories like SC, ST and OBC under Article 16(4). Article 16(1) states, “There shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the state.”

Article 16 (4) states, “Nothing in this article shall prevent the state from making any provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens which, in the opinion of the state, is not adequately represented in the services under the state.”

“Vertical reservation within horizontal reservation is illegal. Very high cut-off marks have been set for PwD-General applicants, but lower marks for persons in different vertical categories with the same disability, which is illegal,” said an applicant.