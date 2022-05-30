STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman robbed at ‘gunpoint’ 

The earrings of a 53-year-old woman was robbed by a man, who brandished a tool that looked like a gun, at her house at Kaliyacode near Kattakada on Sunday morning.

Published: 30th May 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The earrings of a 53-year-old woman was robbed by a man, who brandished a tool that looked like a gun, at her house at Kaliyacode near Kattakada on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the house of Ratheesh, who had gone for prayer in a nearby church with his wife.

Only his mother-in-law Kumari and two children were present at the house. Ratheesh said he had gone for prayer at 6.15am and the robbery occurred almost 45 minutes later. “We did not close the door of the house when we left for the church.

When my mother-in-law woke up, she saw an intruder pulling out things from the cupboard. He brandished a tool that looked like a gun at my mother-in-law and robbed her earrings made of imitation gold,” Ratheesh said. 

