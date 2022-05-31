STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N Krishna Pillai a great playwright: KN Balagopal

Published: 31st May 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: N Krishna Pillai was one of the greatest playwrights in Malayalam and the first to contribute serious plays to Malayalam, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal. He was inaugurating the concluding session of the five-day drama festival organised by the Prof N Krishna Pillai Foundation in association with All India Radio here on Monday. The minister applauded the foundation for its exemplary work and assured all possible assistance from the state government.

Foundation Chairman Panniyan Raveendran presided over the function. Dr Vineeth V S delivered a lecture on the play ‘Chenkolum Maravuriyum’ written by N Krishna Pillai. Drama directors Abhishek Rangaprabhat, Ajay Sivaram, Kariyavattom Sreekandan Nair, Sudhi Devayani and Ananthapuram Ravi were honoured by the foundation. 

