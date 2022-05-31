STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Season’s specials by KTDC

Published: 31st May 2022 07:19 AM

An artist performing peacock Mayooranritham a classical Kerala dance form in an event promoting Kerala tourism in Hyderabad

Representational image. (Photo| EPS, Vinay Madupu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has rolled out holiday packages for the Monsoon season. The packages are offered at premium destination resorts in Thiruvananthapuram, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Kochi and the budget properties at Malampuzha, Wayanad, Ponmudi, Nilambur and Mannarkkad. The premium packages are priced at Rs 7,499.  The budget destination resorts offer packages for Rs 4,999. 

The above packages are inclusive of room rent, breakfast and tax for 2 nights/3days for parents with children below 12 years and are available from June 1 to September 30. For more details, visit www.ktdc.com/Packages or call 0471-2316736/9400008585.

Comments

