V Muraleedharan distributes sops to ‘PM CARES' beneficiaries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan distributed benefits to the eligible people under ‘PM CARES for Children’ project here on Monday. The project supports the education and health of children who had lost their parents during Covid.

He said the scheme was an effort by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aimed to provide protection for the families, even though the loss for the children cannot be compensated. At a function held at Kudappanakunnu Civil Station, 11 children from the district received benefits. The Prime Minister’s message, PM CARES account passbook for financial benefits, health card and education benefits were distributed. 112 children from Kerala are receiving assistance.