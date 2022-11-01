Chargesheet filed against Swapna in fake degree certificate case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have filed charge sheet against gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh in the fake degree certificate case. The charge sheet filed before the magistrate court has arraigned Swapna and Sachin Das, the Punjab native who allegedly prepared the bogus certificate.

The case against Swapna is that she used the bogus certificate to land a job as junior consultant in the Space Park project under the IT department. The police had earlier found that the certificate issued to Swapna, which had the name of Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Technological University, was fake.

After the police enquired about it, the registrar of the university informed that the certificate was fabricated and Swapna did not study there. Also, the university did not conduct graduation in Commerce stream. Swapna had claimed that she has a graduation in Commerce to get a job in the Space Park project.

