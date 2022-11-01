City corporation passes resolution backing Vizhinjam port project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting held on Monday passed a resolution on implementing the Vizhinjam port project. But, three UDF councillors, P Padmakumar, Johnson Joseph, and Mary Pushpam, demanded that a detailed study be conducted on the environmental impact of the project and to protect the livelihood of fishermen. However, they stated that they were not against the project and the development of Thiruvananthapuram.

A motion was moved by BJP councillor P Ashok Kumar, who stated that the fishermen’s demand to halt construction work at the 80% completion stage of the Vizhinjam port construction should not be accepted and that the work should be completed as soon as possible.

The council meeting held a detailed discussion on the above resolution. The members demanded that they cannot accept the demand to stop the construction work and conduct the study. At present, the government has accepted all the demands of fishermen. During the discussion, the members said other interests are leading the fishermen to protest. When LDF councillors, Palayam Rajan and welfare standing committee chairperson S Salim, supported the BJP councillor’s motion, UDF councillors opposed it. However, there was a difference of opinion among the UDF councillors, as senior UDF councillor C Omana supported the resolution.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that the government has accepted all of their demands except the demand to stop port construction. The government has even issued an order. So the protest by fishermen has some vested interests and are trying to sabotage the project,” said Salim.

Palayam Rajan seconded Salim. BJP councillor Thirumala Anilkumar hailed the efforts of the state government in implementing the project. But he raised concerns about the state government’s inertia in resuming the construction of the port.

Meanwhile, Mary Pushpam said that the government has turned a blind eye towards the basic needs of fishermen. “Many of the fishermen are at the receiving end. We are not against development. But the government should take action rather than give false promises,” she said. Shankumukham ward councillor Seraphine Fredy also strongly opposed the resolution. She urged all councillors to visit relief camps to learn about the pathetic living conditions of fishermen.

However, Mayor Arya Rajendran said coastal erosion is not caused by the port’s construction. She said the construction work started after conducting a precise scientific study, and the demand to stop the construction and conduct a fresh study is not acceptable.

The mayor asked the councillors whether any of them had any disagreements. Soon, Mary Pushpam, Johnson Joseph, and K Padmakumar stated that they disagreed. Later, the mayor said that the resolution had been passed and those who disagreed with it could give their objection in writing.

Draft masterplan for development adopted

The corporation council on Monday introduced and passed the draft master plan prepared by the town planning committee for the development of the city. Mayor said that the master plan will be submitted to the state government for approval within three months after hearing objections.

