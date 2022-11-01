Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Resist superstitions unitedly: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

On the occasion of 66th Kerala Piravi Day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people of the state to unitedly resist superstitions and evil practices.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  On the occasion of 66th Kerala Piravi Day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people of the state to unitedly resist superstitions and evil practices. “We should protect scientific awareness and rational thinking, which are the key contributions of the renaissance period. Our state should progress by challenging superstitions and evil practices. Any sort of backtracking from that objective will be dangerous,” Pinarayi said in his Kerala Piravi day message.

The chief minister cautioned people against certain forces that are out to disrupt the peaceful social atmosphere of the state. He said such forces were troubled by Kerala achieving the distinction of being a state with the best law and and order situation, devoid of communal disturbances. “Use of narcotic substances is another big scourge that is affecting our state.

The government has already launched a massive campaign to rid the state of narcotics that can wipe out an entire generation,” Pinarayi said. The chief minister also listed various initiatives of successive Left front governments from the time of EMS Namboodirpad to the second LDF government led by him. He said the present LDF government had given 900 promises to the people and that preliminary work has started in 85% of the assurances.

