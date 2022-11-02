Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Anti-drug campaign inaugurated

She said the peers should educate and guide their fellow students who are addicted to drugs.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: College campuses should act as centres of anti-drug campaign, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu has said. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the anti-drug awareness programme ‘Laharimukta Kerala - through campuses’ organised by APJ Abdul Kalam University Technological University (KTU) at College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET).

“Colleges that were meant to be centres of knowledge are increasingly becoming the hotspots of drug abuse,” she added. She said the peers should educate and guide their fellow students who are addicted to drugs.

