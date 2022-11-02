Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First phase of ‘Bodha Poornima’ concludes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the first phase of ‘Bodha Poornima’ anti-drug campaign in colleges coming to a close on Kerala Piravi Day, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu urged campuses to unitedly resist use of narcotics that is hampering the state’s progress into a knowledge economy.

At the programme held at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister also gave away prizes to the state-level winners of the competitions held as part of the campaign launched by the higher eduaction department.

‘Bodhyam’ directed by the ant-narcotic cell of Sri C Achutha Menon Government College Thrissur won the prize in the short film category. In the e-poster category, Akash T B of Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Alagappa Nagar, Thrissur was the winner. 

