No interim VC in KTU for now as govt adopts wait-and-watch approach

Guv turned down two names; govt guiding vice-chancellors on future course of action

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is also known as KTU

By Express News Service

 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty prevails over the selection of an interim vice-chancellor for APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The Supreme Court recently quashed the appointment of M S Rajasree to the post for violation of UGC-stipulated selection procedure. Meanwhile, the vice-chancellors who have been pulled up by the governor on similar grounds have not yet responded to the show-cause notices issued to them and are awaiting specific instructions from the government.

As per the KTU Act, the chancellor may appoint the vice-chancellor of any other university or the pro-vice-chancellor of KTU or the higher education secretary as the new vice-chancellor for a period not exceeding six months, “on the recommendations of the government”.

As the governor turned down two names already recommended, the government has decided to adopt a wait and watch approach for the time being. Following the Supreme Court verdict, the government had first recommended that Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, be given the charge of KTU VC.

However, the governor refused to accept the recommendation as the Raj Bhavan was of the view that Gopinath too was appointed in violation of UGC regulations. A few days later, Gopinath was among the 11 vice-chancellors on whom the governor issued marching orders.The government is learnt to have sent a fresh recommendation to the Raj Bhavan proposing Higher Education Secretary Ishita Roy to the post.

However, the governor is not keen on appointing her as she has already been entrusted the temporary charge of Kerala Agricultural University vice-chancellor. “Since the governor is not in favour of considering the two names recommended by the government, it is evident that he has some specific plan for KTU. So we will wait till the expiry of the deadline for the vice-chancellors to submit a reply to the show-cause notices issued to them,” said a top source in the higher education department.

In addition to Rajasree whose appointment was quashed by the apex court and V P Mahadevan Pillai of Kerala University whose term ended on October 24, nine other vice-chancellors were served show-cause notices.

Following the governor’s move, the government had rallied behind the vice-chancellors and is learnt to be guiding them on their future course of action. None of the vice-chancellors has responded to the show-cause notice with barely two-three days remaining for the deadline to expire. For the vice-chancellors, except Mubarak Pasha of Sree Narayana Guru Open University, and Saji Gopinath, the deadline to submit replies is 5 pm on November 3. For Pasha and Gopinath, the first vice-chancellors of newly established varsities, the deadline is November 4 as they were issued notices a day later by the governor.

