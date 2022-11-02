Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Promotion of Malayalam essential part of development: Pinarayi

The chief minister spoke about the efforts taken by the government to strengthen Malayalam Mission, Bhasha Institute and Malayalam University.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the efforts to promote Malayalam as the official language is an essential part of the development works undertaken by the government. He blamed a section of officers who stick to English for file noting and termed the tendency a denial of democratic rights of the public.

Pinarayi spoke of creating awareness rather than taking disciplinary action against such officers. He inaugurated the state-level observance of the Malayalam language day and the official language week in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The chief minister spoke about the efforts taken by the government to strengthen Malayalam Mission, Bhasha Institute and Malayalam University. He also said the efforts to encourage the use of Malayalam in lower courts would be actively pursued. “Ideas are best expressed in mother tongue.

Hence, the protection of mother tongue has an important role in the development of democratic process,” he said. A project to teach Malayalam among migrant workers interested in learning it is under way. He felicitated writer M Mukundan and poet V Madhusoodanan Nair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Malayalam Language Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp