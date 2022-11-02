Promotion of Malayalam essential part of development: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the efforts to promote Malayalam as the official language is an essential part of the development works undertaken by the government. He blamed a section of officers who stick to English for file noting and termed the tendency a denial of democratic rights of the public. Pinarayi spoke of creating awareness rather than taking disciplinary action against such officers. He inaugurated the state-level observance of the Malayalam language day and the official language week in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The chief minister spoke about the efforts taken by the government to strengthen Malayalam Mission, Bhasha Institute and Malayalam University. He also said the efforts to encourage the use of Malayalam in lower courts would be actively pursued. “Ideas are best expressed in mother tongue. Hence, the protection of mother tongue has an important role in the development of democratic process,” he said. A project to teach Malayalam among migrant workers interested in learning it is under way. He felicitated writer M Mukundan and poet V Madhusoodanan Nair.