27th IFFK to honour Iranian director Mahnaz Mohammadi

Education Minister V Sivankutty officially unveiled the logo of the 27th edition of IFFK which will be held in the capital from December 9 to 16. 

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The constitution of the organising committee of the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was held at an event held at Olympia Hall at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Complex in the capital on Wednesday. 

Inaugurating the function, Cultural Minister V N Vasavan said, recent incidents like human sacrifice, revenge killings in name of love and drug abuse are endangering the rich culture of modern Kerala. He urged cultural activists to make interventions to curb such degradations happening in our society. 

Education Minister V Sivankutty officially unveiled the logo of the 27th edition of IFFK which will be held in the capital from December 9 to 16.  As many as 14 theatres in the capital will host the festival.
Renowned Iranian director Mahnaz Mohammadi, who is fighting for women’s rights in Iran, will be honoured with the Spirit of Cinema award at the festival. 

The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, honours the fearless filmmakers who use cinema as a medium to fight injustices happening in society. Artistic directror Deepika Susheelan, Cultural Workers Welfare Board Chairman M Vijayakumar, MLA I B Satish, Academy vice chairman Prem Kumar and general council member Harishree Ashokan took part. The organising committee will be headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and minister V S Vasavan will be the festival president of the committee.

