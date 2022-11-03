Kattakada declared garbage-free

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the end of a month-long intensive waste disposal drive, Kattakkada assembly constituency has been declared garbage-free. MP John Brittas made the announcement at a public function on Wednesday. He also released a report on the drive.

The collected items include bags, sandals, cloth waste, bottle, glass waste, e-waste, bulb and tube lights. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena were honoured at the function. MLA I B Sathish presided over the function. He said the programme will be continued. “The waste generated in future will be collected, segregated and handed over to the Clean Kerala Company.

A calendar has been prepared for the waste collection in different panchayats,” he said. The disposal drive from October 2 to November 1 saw the transfer of over 50 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste to the Clean Kerala Company.

Nemom block panchayat president S K Preeja, Pallichal grama panchayat president T Mallika, Vilavoorkal grama panchayat president Laly Murali, Vilappil grama panchayat president Lilly Mohan, Malayinkeezhu panchayat president A Valsalakumari, Kattakada panchayat president K Anil Kumar, Maranalloor panchayat president A Suresh Kumar, Land Use Board Commissioner A Nizamudeen and Clean Kerala company managing director G K Suresh Kumar attended the function.

