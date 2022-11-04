Cops confirm Santosh’s role in another sexual assault case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More shocking details of the predatory behaviour of Santosh Kumar, who was arrested for barging into the house of a lone woman and sexually assaulting a lady doctor, is slowly emerging as the city police said they have identified him as the culprit, who had molested a girl at her house near Peroorkada in December 2021.

The girl, who had come to the city for studies and was staying as a paying guest, was assaulted by a man, who barged into her residence. The case that remained undetected was finally cracked on Thursday when the victim approached the police after identifying the culprit from the media.

Later, the police compared the fingerprints that were obtained from the victim’s house with that of Santosh’s and found that they were matching. “The girl had filed the complaint in December. But the case could not be cracked as we could not identify the culprit. After seeing Santosh in the media, the girl approached the police. We confirmed that it was Santosh who committed that offence as his fingerprints were found matching those retrieved from the house,” said Peroorkada SHO Azad Abdulkalam N.

The 39-year-old man, who has been working as the driver of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine’s private secretary, was identified on Tuesday as the one who had sexually assaulted a lady doctor near the Museum compound on October 26. He was initially arrested for a theft attempt at a house near Kuravankonam where a woman was living alone.

Santosh, who was working on contract basis for an agency that was hired for the Water Authority, was sacked after his arrest. Meanwhile, allegations have sprung up regarding the appointment of Santosh in the Water Authority.

Sources said it was a political appointment and the new Water Authority contractor, who got the contract, was told to extend the service of Santosh and others. “He had worked with the personal staff of a few other ministers as well. He is an accused in a criminal case registered in Malayinkeezhu station. Despite this, he managed to maintain close contacts with the personal staff of the ministers,” sources added.

