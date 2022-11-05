Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Appointment of dedicated CEOs for Technopark, Infopark to be delayed

Likely to take 2 more months; payment negotiations with candidates slowing down process

Published: 05th November 2022 04:40 AM

Infopark, information technology park in Kochi. (File | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of dedicated CEOs for Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark in Kochi on a permanent basis is likely to take another couple of months owing to the inordinate delay in the selection process. Even after the candidates were shortlisted by the government two months ago, the government could not move forward with the right selection due to the payment negotiations with the candidates.

At present, Kerala State IT Mission director Snehil Kumar Singh holds the additional charge as the interim chief executive officer of Kerala IT Parks. The government also appointed a chief marketing officer last month to bring investments to the IT parks. However, the CEO selection has become a tough job for the government.

The government invited applications for the posts six years after having separate CEOs for two parks was scrapped. A government order on the qualification and criteria for appointment to the posts was issued on June 25. The deadline to apply was July 31.

Sources close to the IT department said it would take another two months to appoint the CEOs. “The proceedings are under way. The interview process was completed two months ago but we need to release the final list after selecting the most appropriate candidates. It will take some time. The selection will be finalised in a cabinet meeting to be held in two months,” an official told TNIE.

The former CEO of IT parks, John M Thomas, was relieved from the post in September, as he cited personal reasons. The government decided to appoint separate CEOs to ensure decentralised development at the IT parks. Earlier, there were apprehensions by the top management of IT parks that a single CEO for all IT parks in the state would undermine development and investment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last year informed the assembly that the government was planning to appoint separate CEOs for the three IT parks. He had said that Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark were brought under the CEO (CEO of IT Parks-Kerala) under special circumstances. However, the decision on appointing a CEO for Cyberpark in Kozhikode has been dropped. The IT parks in Kerala have had a single CEO since 2016 when the LDF came to power.

